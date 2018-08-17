Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of USAP stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $244.95 million, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 6.43%. sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M. David Kornblatt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,655 shares in the company, valued at $696,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 187,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

