Uniti Group (UNIT) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Uniti Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 98,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,222. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.65). Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 39,066.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,141,000 after buying an additional 4,688,000 shares in the last quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $45,068,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $36,331,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $34,003,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 128.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,789,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,329,000 after buying an additional 1,568,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.0 million fiber strand miles, approximately 700 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

