UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 80.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,887,377,000 after buying an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 6,195,939 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,116,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,094,998,000 after buying an additional 173,074 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,911,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $837,133,000 after buying an additional 49,824 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,731,116 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,458,000 after buying an additional 609,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.14.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $3,732,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,572,341.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total value of $45,262.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,829 shares of company stock worth $15,190,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $263.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.30. The stock has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

