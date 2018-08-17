United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,135 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.20% of United Technologies worth $201,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,285,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,501,000 after acquiring an additional 435,497 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,963,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,355 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in United Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,402,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,086,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,956,000 after purchasing an additional 150,259 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $465,590.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,995.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $133.31 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTX. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

