United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.7% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 120,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Landmark Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $379,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 182,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,132,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $29,200,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.99.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS opened at $121.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

