United Internet (UTDI) Given a €63.00 Price Target at equinet

equinet set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UTDI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.04 ($68.22).

ETR:UTDI opened at €43.77 ($49.74) on Monday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €37.80 ($42.95) and a fifty-two week high of €59.80 ($67.95).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

