United Internet (UTDI) Given a €63.00 Price Target at equinet

equinet set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UTDI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.04 ($68.22).

ETR:UTDI opened at €43.77 ($49.74) on Monday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €37.80 ($42.95) and a fifty-two week high of €59.80 ($67.95).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

