United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,421,647 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the period. United Financial Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.6% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in United Financial Bancorp were worth $24,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 39.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 464,640 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 41.5% in the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,164,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after buying an additional 341,562 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 100.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 434,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 217,745 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,918,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,481,000 after buying an additional 126,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bars sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $72,288.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,227.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol A. Leary sold 25,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $440,933.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,148. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut United Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of UBNK stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $905.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.69. United Financial Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 19.61%. analysts predict that United Financial Bancorp Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 26th. United Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

