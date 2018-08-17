United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 47,534 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $781,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the coffee company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

