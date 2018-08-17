Uniqure (QURE) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniqure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. HC Wainwright set a $42.00 target price on shares of Uniqure and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of Uniqure stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 677.98% and a negative return on equity of 72.12%. sell-side analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, insider Steven Zelenkofske sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $888,723.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 3,972.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

