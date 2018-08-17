UnbreakableCoin (UNB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,923.00

UnbreakableCoin (CURRENCY:UNB) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. UnbreakableCoin has a market cap of $490,305.00 and approximately $13,923.00 worth of UnbreakableCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnbreakableCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One UnbreakableCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003308 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,521.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $559.67 or 0.08605964 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014825 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.68 or 0.02238997 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00022713 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00065691 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004408 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001119 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000549 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin Profile

UNB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2014. UnbreakableCoin’s total supply is 2,278,150 coins. UnbreakableCoin’s official Twitter account is @Unbreakablcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnbreakableCoin is www.unbreakablecoin.com

UnbreakableCoin Coin Trading

UnbreakableCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnbreakableCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnbreakableCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnbreakableCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

