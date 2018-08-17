UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Insider Sells $78,465.28 in Stock

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) insider Kevin M. Macke sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $78,465.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UMB Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $82.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,908,000 after acquiring an additional 220,396 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,959,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,404,000 after acquiring an additional 400,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,111,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,494,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UMBF. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

