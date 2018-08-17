Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Bond Prices Fall 2.5%

An issue of Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) bonds fell 2.5% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 7.125% coupon and will mature on April 15, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $43.75. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

UPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ultra Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Alliance Securities cut shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.63.

UPL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 76,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.95. The stock has a market cap of $230.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. Ultra Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. Ultra Petroleum had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Petroleum by 227.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 89,712 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Ultra Petroleum by 7.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 14,096,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after acquiring an additional 978,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Ultra Petroleum by 137.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 647,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 374,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Petroleum by 75.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 662,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPL)

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

