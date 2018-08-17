UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) Holdings Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 137.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of UFP Technologies worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in UFP Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in UFP Technologies by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in UFP Technologies by 58.4% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 64,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP W David Smith sold 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $251,949.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,963.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $256.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.06.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

