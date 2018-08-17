UBS Group Raises Nordstrom (JWN) Price Target to $73.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

NYSE JWN traded up $5.17 on Friday, hitting $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,882. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 55.75% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $179,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James F. Nordstrom, Jr. sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $150,913.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,633,281.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,382,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 72,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,954,000 after buying an additional 629,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,713,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

