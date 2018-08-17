UBS Group Increases Intertek Group (ITRK) Price Target to GBX 5,400

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 5,200 ($66.33) to GBX 5,400 ($68.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, www.digitallook.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,585 ($71.25) to GBX 5,750 ($73.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,580 ($58.43) to GBX 5,510 ($70.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,960 ($76.03) to GBX 6,200 ($79.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 ($73.99) to GBX 6,050 ($77.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,346 ($68.20).

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,284 ($67.41) on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,826 ($48.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,470 ($69.78).

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

