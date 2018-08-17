UBS Group Analysts Give Euronext (ENX) a €49.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a report published on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENX. HSBC set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on Euronext and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.77) price target on Euronext and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.67 ($63.26).

EPA ENX opened at €60.45 ($68.69) on Tuesday. Euronext has a twelve month low of €39.37 ($44.74) and a twelve month high of €61.35 ($69.72).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

