UBS Group Analysts Give CRH (CRH) a GBX 3,140 Price Target

CRH (LON:CRH) has been given a GBX 3,140 ($40.06) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on CRH from GBX 3,000 ($38.27) to GBX 2,870 ($36.61) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Societe Generale set a GBX 3,500 ($44.65) price objective on CRH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,617 ($33.38) price objective on CRH and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,060.88 ($39.05).

Shares of LON:CRH traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,546 ($32.48). 1,100,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,000. CRH has a 1-year low of GBX 2,297.70 ($29.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,955 ($37.70).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

