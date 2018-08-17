UBS Group AG Sells 14,485 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BWS Financial set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Joseph S. Pekala sold 20,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $276,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACCO opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.85 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.