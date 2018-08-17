Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 27,923 Shares of Owens Corning (OC)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 547.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,923 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,089.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,655,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,378,000 after buying an additional 5,478,011 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 44.2% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,220,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,828 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 47.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,931,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,795,000 after purchasing an additional 947,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,033,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,892,000 after purchasing an additional 378,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $83,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Nomura raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price target on Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

OC stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

