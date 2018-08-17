Twin Tree Management LP Invests $2.63 Million in Moody’s Co. (MCO) Stock

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,928,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,762,712,000 after buying an additional 370,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Moody’s by 80.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,815,000 after buying an additional 326,025 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Moody’s by 1,282.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 331,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,590,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 20.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,425,000 after buying an additional 282,513 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2,056.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,554,000 after buying an additional 281,146 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total value of $1,761,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,108,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Linda Huber bought 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $172.31 per share, for a total transaction of $157,663.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “$184.49” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $171.57 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $129.03 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 907.23% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.00%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.