Twin Tree Management LP Invests $1.37 Million in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Stock

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.8% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 143,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.6% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “$95.59” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

In related news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $192,693.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $140,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.