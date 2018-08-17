Twin Tree Management LP Has $1.62 Million Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $466,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $3,332,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 141,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 23.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.4% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

NYSE:KAR opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.01 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 26.15%. research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Gabelli downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

In other KAR Auction Services news, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 39,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $2,185,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hallett sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $9,316,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,018 shares of company stock valued at $18,870,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.