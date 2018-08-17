TTM Technologies (TTMI) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Media stories about TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TTM Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.4812056681597 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $17.96 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $716.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In other news, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $58,904.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $850,893.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian W. Barber sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $25,300.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,635 shares of company stock valued at $729,240. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

