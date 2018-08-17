TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TTM Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,609,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,638,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,424,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,653,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,984,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,333,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,510,000 after buying an additional 59,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 41,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $716.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.97 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In related news, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $58,904.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,893.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian W. Barber sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $156,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,635 shares of company stock valued at $729,240 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.