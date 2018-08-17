TreeHouse Foods (THS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “TreeHouse Foods has outpaced the industry in the past six months, which can be attributable to its solid restructuring programs. To this end, the company is on track with its TreeHouse 2020 initiative, which is expected to contribute operating-margin growth of nearly 300 basis points. It is also progressing well with its Structure to Win plan, which helped improve SG&A costs in second-quarter 2018. However, both top and bottom lines fell year over year. SIF’s divestiture, soft volume/mix and SKU rationalization efforts hurt sales. These factors, along with freight and commodity inflation hurt margins and earnings. Also, all these hurdles are expected to persist in 2018. Nonetheless, TreeHouse Foods’ solid pricing is expected to offset freight and commodity headwinds. Also, its restructuring plans are likely to counter the operational shortcomings due to Pecatonica strike and the timing delay related to Canadian tariffs.”

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.46.

THS stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.47.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maurice Alkemade sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $45,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Erik Thomas Kahler sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $716,562.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.