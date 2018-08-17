Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

News stories about Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Travelport Worldwide earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 48.0091528775322 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TVPT opened at $18.30 on Friday. Travelport Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $662.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

TVPT has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

In related news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

