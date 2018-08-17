Traders Sell Shares of Becton Dickinson and (BDX) on Strength (BDX)

Investors sold shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $41.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $72.74 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.22 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Becton Dickinson and had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Becton Dickinson and traded up $0.63 for the day and closed at $251.03

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 4.73%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total value of $4,604,078.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,255.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $2,456,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

