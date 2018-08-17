Traders Sell iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) on Strength (FLOT)

Traders sold shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $22.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $67.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.75 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $50.98

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,569,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,221,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 394.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after buying an additional 237,970 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.