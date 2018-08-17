Traders Sell Apple (AAPL) on Strength (AAPL)

Traders sold shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $1,061.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,459.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $397.32 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Apple had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Apple traded up $0.49 for the day and closed at $210.24

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.51.

Get Apple alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1,020.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $2,811,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total value of $9,917,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,608,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,066 shares of company stock valued at $28,208,138. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 76.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.