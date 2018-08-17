Traders Purchase High Volume of VeriFone Systems Call Options (PAY)

VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,010 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,664% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriFone Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,119,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,572,000 after purchasing an additional 424,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VeriFone Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 311,190 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriFone Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,448,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of VeriFone Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,067,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriFone Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,619,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

PAY stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. VeriFone Systems has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). VeriFone Systems had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $438.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.46 million. analysts forecast that VeriFone Systems will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriFone Systems Company Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc provides payments and commerce solutions at the point of sale (POS) worldwide. It offers countertop solutions that accept payment options, including contactless, NFC, mobile wallets, and EMV; PIN pads that support credit and debit card, EBT, EMV, and other PIN-based transactions; and multilane consumer facing commerce devices.

