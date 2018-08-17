Traders Buy SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) on weakness during trading on Friday. $17.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.55 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.11 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF traded down ($0.09) for the day and closed at $48.90

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1013 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,828 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.