Traders Buy Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $185.81 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $11.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $174.66 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded down ($0.44) for the day and closed at $29.67

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,666,000. Fairfield University acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $48,086,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $46,347,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $33,045,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,028,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

