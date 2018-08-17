Traders Buy Shares of Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $84.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $47.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $36.94 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Ctrip.Com International had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Ctrip.Com International traded down ($1.31) for the day and closed at $38.30
CTRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ctrip.Com International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRP. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter valued at $194,177,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 9,329,640.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,532,000 after buying an additional 3,265,374 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 155.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,416,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,075,000 after buying an additional 1,471,464 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 6.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,665,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,679,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter valued at $34,339,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP)
Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.
