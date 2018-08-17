Traders Buy Shares of Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $84.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $47.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $36.94 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Ctrip.Com International had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Ctrip.Com International traded down ($1.31) for the day and closed at $38.30

CTRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ctrip.Com International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.55%. analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRP. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter valued at $194,177,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 9,329,640.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,532,000 after buying an additional 3,265,374 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 155.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,416,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,075,000 after buying an additional 1,471,464 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 6.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,665,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,679,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter valued at $34,339,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

