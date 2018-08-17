Traders Buy Devon Energy (DVN) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Traders purchased shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) on weakness during trading hours on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $45.00. $40.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $21.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.60 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Devon Energy had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Devon Energy traded down ($0.08) for the day and closed at $40.60

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DVN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $52.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 12,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,051.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,936.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Devon Energy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 48,207 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 42,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 27,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

