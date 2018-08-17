Tractor Supply (TSCO) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Oppenheimer

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSCO. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tractor Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.
TSCO stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,973. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,607. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 439.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 68.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 331.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
