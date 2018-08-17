Tractor Supply (TSCO) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Oppenheimer

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSCO. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tractor Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

TSCO stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,973. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 6.34%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,607. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 439.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 68.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 331.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

