TPI Composites (TPIC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

TPIC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen set a $35.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of TPI Composites from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TPI Composites has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $946.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of -0.70.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $230.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Angeleno II sold 80,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $2,128,293.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $150,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at $195,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199,281 shares of company stock worth $59,715,145 over the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

