Towle & Co. Takes Position in McDermott International Inc (MDR)

Towle & Co. purchased a new position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,691,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,240,000. McDermott International accounts for 3.2% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDermott International in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in McDermott International by 87.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 417,147 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in McDermott International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 671,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in McDermott International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in McDermott International in the first quarter valued at $3,307,000.

In other news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $40,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,505. McDermott International Inc has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.81.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

