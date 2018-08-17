Towle & Co. Boosts Stake in Cna Financial Corp (CNA)

Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,680 shares during the quarter. Cna Financial makes up 1.3% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cna Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cna Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Cna Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cna Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cna Financial by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cna Financial news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $99,010.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,930.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

CNA traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. 7,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Cna Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $55.62.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.42%.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

