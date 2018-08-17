Towle & Co. Boosts Stake in Adient PLC (ADNT)

Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,270 shares during the period. Adient accounts for approximately 4.9% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Adient were worth $50,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 16.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 4.1% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 420,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,121,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Adient by 31.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 42,868 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Adient by 57.1% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,341,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,251,000 after buying an additional 3,394,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Adient by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 872,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $44.87 on Friday. Adient PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.11). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 17th. Adient’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

