Total Energy Services (TOT) PT Raised to C$17.50

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. AltaCorp Capital restated a sector perform rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Monday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$11.48 on Monday. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$10.55 and a 12-month high of C$15.47.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 2,700 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$31,293.00. Insiders have purchased 63,515 shares of company stock valued at $740,933 in the last 90 days.

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

