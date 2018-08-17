Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,315 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $22,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 662.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,361.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.5239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

