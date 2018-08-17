Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $858,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 708,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 80,508 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 171,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

