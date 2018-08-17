Toronto Dominion Bank Has $26.34 Million Stake in Humana Inc (HUM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $26,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 27.0% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 138,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Humana by 7.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 35,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Humana by 80.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,454,000 after purchasing an additional 329,956 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Humana by 6.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider William Kevin Fleming sold 15,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.08, for a total transaction of $4,582,891.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.01, for a total transaction of $306,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,976 shares of company stock valued at $32,165,337 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $330.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $331.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Humana from $326.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Humana from $328.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

