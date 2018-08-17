THL Credit (TCRD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “THL Credit Inc. is a newly-organized, externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has filed an election to be treated as a business development company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company invests primarily in private subordinated debt, or mezzanine debt, in middle market companies that require capital for growth and acquisitions. Such investments in many cases include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, THL Credit Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCRD. National Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded THL Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded THL Credit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of THL Credit stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,273. The firm has a market cap of $267.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. THL Credit has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. equities analysts expect that THL Credit will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.26%.

In related news, CFO Terrence W. Olson purchased 13,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $111,253.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrence W. Olson purchased 9,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $71,772.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 471,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,378. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in THL Credit in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in THL Credit in the second quarter worth about $108,000. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in THL Credit by 8.0% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 729,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in THL Credit by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in THL Credit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 717,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

