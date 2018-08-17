TheStreet Upgrades Red Lion Hotels (RLH) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

RLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Red Lion Hotels from $14.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of Red Lion Hotels stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 5,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,901. Red Lion Hotels has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. research analysts anticipate that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas L. Mckeirnan sold 26,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $282,398.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 64,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $663,941.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,445,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,875,038.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,892,533 shares of company stock valued at $51,793,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLH. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the second quarter worth $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 21.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 50,090 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the first quarter worth $960,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

