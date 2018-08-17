Themis (GET) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Themis (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Themis has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $58,335.00 worth of Themis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Themis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX and HitBTC. In the last week, Themis has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00315645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00165042 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Themis

Themis’ genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Themis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Themis’ official Twitter account is @themisnetwork . Themis’ official website is themis.network

Buying and Selling Themis

Themis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Themis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Themis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Themis using one of the exchanges listed above.

