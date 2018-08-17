The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Rubicon Project earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 47.2709069284459 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Rubicon Project has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of RUBI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,267. The Rubicon Project has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.13.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 144.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 million. research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael G. Barrett purchased 100,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

