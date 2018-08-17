The Coca-Cola (KO) PT Set at $49.00 by Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Gabelli reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In other news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

