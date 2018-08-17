Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $262,000 in Apergy Corp (APY)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APY. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apergy alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $126,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apergy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apergy in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Apergy stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $305.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.70 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY).

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.