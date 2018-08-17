Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $176,000 Holdings in Savara Inc (SVRA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Savara were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Lyon Street Capital LLC increased its position in Savara by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 1,441,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 662,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Savara by 1,161.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 481,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Savara by 642.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 432,225 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Savara by 187.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 406,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 265,402 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Savara in the first quarter worth $1,826,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Neville sold 2,737 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $33,199.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,120.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 5,275 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $63,722.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,080 shares in the company, valued at $278,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,055 shares of company stock worth $569,209. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SVRA opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Savara Inc has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $17.19.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

